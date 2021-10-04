Asian shares slide after big-tech sell-off on Wall Street

Shanghai is closed until Friday for a national holiday. But shares fell 0.3% in Hong Kong to 23,989.61, while Tokyo finished the morning down 2.8% at 27,658.31. South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.1% to 2,956.04 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.8% to 7,218.90.

Rising bond yields and energy prices are stoking investor concern about inflation.

The price of U.S. oil has risen to nearly $78 per barrel, its highest level since 2014, as OPEC and allied oil producers stuck to a plan for cautious production increases even as global demand for crude surges.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.48%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% to 4,300.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9% to 34,002.92, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.1% to 14,255.48.

Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index gave up 1.1% to 2,217.47.

Facebook slid 4.9% a day after a former employee told "60 Minutes" that the company has consistently chosen its own interests over the public good. The social network and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms also suffered a worldwide outage that began around midmorning U.S. time on Monday.

Apple fell 2.5% and Microsoft dropped 2.1%.

Natural gas prices jumped 2.6%. Energy companies rose along with energy prices. Devon Energy rose 5.3% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Marathon Oil climbed 4.1%.

In Tuesday trading in Asia, benchmark U.S. crude was up 35 cents to $77.97 per barrel. Brent crude, the standard for international pricing, gained 47 cents to $81.73 per barrel.

Investors are increasingly worried about inflation as oil prices rise and companies contend with supply problems that increase their costs and force them to raise prices. Wall Street is also worried about the Federal Reserve's timing on trimming back bond purchases and an eventual move to raise its benchmark interest rate.

Wall Street will get more information on the economy’s health this week. On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management will release its service sector index for September. The services sector is the largest part of the economy and its health is a key factor for growth.

On Friday, the Labor Department will release its employment report for September. The employment market has been struggling to fully recover from the damage done by COVID-19 more than a year ago.

The U.S. dollar rose to 111.11 Japanese yen from 110.93 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1608 from $1.1618.

Caption People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Shares have fallen in Asia after a broad slide on Wall Street led by technology companies. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

