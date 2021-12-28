Stocks lose momentum in afternoon trading; S&P down 0.1%

Investors continue to watch the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is quickly becoming the dominant strain throughout the world. While virus-related lockdowns and travel restrictions remain a big concern, most big investors have closed out their positions for 2021 and are like to hold their ground until next week.

The market got some encouraging news Monday when the Centers for Disease Control reduced the amount of time an infected person would need to isolate if they tested positive.

Oil prices continued to climb, adding to their gains from the day before. U.S. crude was up 0.6%.