Stocks edge higher as banks, industrials offset tech slide

The broader market remains choppy with investors in the midst of a relatively quiet week. The latest round of corporate earnings is nearly finished and there are only a few pieces of economic data expected.

“We think this is a growing market and a growing economy and there’s room for this market to move,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategy director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “But that growth story does have some risk to it.”

The lull in activity comes as Wall Street is still trying to gauge the pace of economic growth amid new worries about the latest wave of COVID-19 from the more contagious delta variant. Parts of Japan, including Tokyo, the capital, remain under a state of emergency as surging numbers of infections put more COVID-19 patients in already overburdened hospitals.

Analysts have said that the pace of growth will likely continue to slow as the year rolls on, but the latest surge with the virus has raised more concerns about just how much. Investors could have a better sense of the virus' impact on the economy in the coming months as schools reopen from summer break and people try to get back to normal activities, Haworth said.

Inflation concerns and the Federal Reserve's future plans to ease up on its support for low interest rates also hangs over the markets.

Earnings season is wrapping up with several big names. Sysco surged 6.4% after the food distributor reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street's estimates.

Ebay will report its results on Wednesday and Walt Disney will report results on Thursday.

Kansas City Southern jumped 7.4% after Canadian Pacific raised its offer for the railroad operator, reigniting a bidding war with Canadian National.

Caption USA Women's Olympic Water Polo Goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson holds her gold medal as he jumps, while posing for photos outside the New York Stock Exchange, before ringing the opening bell, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption USA Women's Olympic Water Polo gold medal goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson, poses for a photo with NYSE Director James Hyde, on the the New York Stock Exchange trading floor, before she rang opening bell, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption USA Women's Olympic Water Polo gold medal goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson chats with a pair of specialists on the the New York Stock Exchange trading floor, after she rang opening bell, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Trader Edward Curran works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as energy companies and banks clawed back some of the ground they lost a day earlier. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Trader John Panin, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as energy companies and banks clawed back some of the ground they lost a day earlier. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Trader Robert Arciero works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as energy companies and banks clawed back some of the ground they lost a day earlier. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Trader Robert Charmak works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as energy companies and banks clawed back some of the ground they lost a day earlier. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Trader Michael Conlon works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as energy companies and banks clawed back some of the ground they lost a day earlier. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew