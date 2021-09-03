Stocks decline after negative jobs report, bond yields rise

The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%.

Technology stocks did particularly well last year during the pandemic, so its unsurprising to see traders move back into those investments again. Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Broadcom, NetApp and Seagate Technologies were all up 1.5% or more.