Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street for 2nd day in a row

The S&P 500 rose 95.08 points to 4,686.75. Over the past two days, the benchmark index has recouped nearly all of the losses it racked up the past two weeks. It’s now up 24.8% this year.

The Dow gained 492.40 points to 35,719.43. The Nasdaq rose 461.76 to 15,686.92. Markets in Europe and Asia closed higher.

Technology stocks accounted for a big share of the gains as investors shifted their focus to sectors that are poised to benefit the most from solid economic growth but are considered riskier bets. Apple rose 3.5% and Microsoft rose 2.7%.

Intel rose 3.1% after saying it plans to take its Mobileye self-driving car unit public in 2022.

A broad range of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also made solid gains. Amazon.com rose 2.8%, Starbucks gained 2.6% and General Motors rose 2.8%.

Financial stocks also helped lift the market, getting a boost from rising bond yields. Wells Fargo rose 3%.

Energy futures mostly rose, with the price of U.S. crude oil jumping 3.7% to $72.05 per barrel. That helped lift the S&P 500′s energy sector, which has already outpaced the 10 other sectors with a 50.7% gain so far this year.

Airlines and other companies in the travel sector initially rose, building on their gains from a strong rally on Monday, but ended lower following a late-day burst of selling. American Airlines slipped 0.2%, Delta Air Lines fell 0.3% and Royal Caribbean dropped 0.8%.

Smaller company stocks did better than the broader market in a sign that investors are confident about economic growth. The Russell 2000 gained 50.31 points, or 2.3%, to 2,253.79.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.48% from 1.43% late Monday. It had fallen to 1.34% on Friday as anxious investors sold stocks and piled into bonds.

“And now the reverse is true,” Stovall said. “Investors are leaving the safety of bonds because they think they heard the all-clear signal for stocks.”

Beyond any lingering uncertainty over omicron, Wall Street is looking ahead to next week, when the Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold a two-day meeting of policymakers that could offer an update on the central bank’s plans to tackle inflation. The Fed has said it plans to speed up the pace at which it trims its bond purchases, which have helped keep interest rates low. That has raised concerns that the Fed will raise its benchmark interest rates next year sooner than expected.

Caption People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption A cement truck moves past a new Evergrande housing development in Beijing on Sept. 22, 2021. Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong