Stocks are off to a muted start for September; tech gains

COVID-19's more contagious delta variant has raised concerns that consumers could pull back on spending and a much needed recovery in the jobs market could stall.

The focus on broader economic data comes as the market quiets down following a solid corporate earnings season.

Elsewhere, oil prices slumped 1.5%, putting some weight on energy stocks. Occidental Petroleum fell 0.9%.

Copper prices slipped 2.2% and pushed some key copper mining companies lower. Freeport-McMoRan fell 3.2%.

Bond yields were stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.30% from late Tuesday.

Markets in Europe and Asia were mostly higher.