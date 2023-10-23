Stock market today: US futures fall as yield on the 10-year Treasury reaches 5%

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock market futures fell Monday morning, under pressure from higher interest rates and the risk of broader conflict in the Middle East.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 5% Monday, a level it hasn't reached since 2007. Stocks have been struggling under the weight of the bond market since high yields make borrowing more expensive for everyone and slow the economy while dragging on prices for stocks and other investments.

“Indeed, the trajectory of U.S. Treasurys is not merely a question; it is the only question for financial markets,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. “U.S. government bonds are the critical benchmark reference point against which virtually all other global assets are ultimately priced off.”

The Federal Reserve raised its overnight interest rate rapidly hoping to quash high inflation, which has come down from its peak last summer. The yield on the 10-year Treasury has recently has been catching up to the Fed's main interest rate, which is already above 5.25% — its highest level since 2001.

The futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.6% and Nasdaq futures dropped 0.7%. Futures showed the Dow down 185 points, or 0.6%. Markets in Europe and Asia were also lower.

In stock trading in Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 0.4% to 14,743.97 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.3% to $6,798.24. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,388.97.

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes on various targets in Gaza early Monday, including areas where Palestinian civilians had been instructed to seek shelter. Israel has announced its intention to step up its attacks on the Gaza Strip in preparation for the next stage of its war on Hamas.

The escalation of conflict in the Middle East has rattled markets, adding to uncertainty about oil supplies from the region if the fighting spreads.

Monday bought news of another big merger in the oil industry. Chevron said it would buy Hess Corp. for $53 billion. The deal comes on the heels of Exxon's agreement to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for $60 billion. Hess shares were little changed in premarket trading while Chevron shares dropped more than 3%.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil fell 54 cents to $87.54 per barrel early Monday. It has been bouncing around since the latest Hamas-Israel war began, after leaping from $70 per barrel to more than $93 during the summer. It slipped 62 cents to settle at $88.75 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the international standard, slipped 41 cents to $91.75 per barrel.

The Shanghai Composite index fell to the level it was at nearly three years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic, closing down 1.5% at 2,939.29. Hong Kong’s markets were closed for a holiday, as were Thailand’s.

International investors have been shifting their assets out of Chinese shares due to simmering geopolitical tensions, challenging economic conditions, and a crisis in the property industry.

Taiwan’s Taiex gave up 1.2%.

Shares in Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Co., a Fortune 500 company known for making Apple iPhones, fell 2.2% after Chinese state media reported over the weekend that the company has been subjected to searches by Chinese tax authorities.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.9% to 30,999.55 as investors appeared to have little reaction to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement that he plans "bold" measures, including an income tax cut for households hit by inflation and tax breaks for companies, to galvanize lackluster growth in the world's No. 3 economy.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.8% to 2,357.02. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 sank 0.8% to 6,844.10.

India’s Sensex declined 0.5%.

