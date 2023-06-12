Stock market today: Wall Street points higher ahead of inflation data, Fed policy meeting

In corporate news Monday, the technology-heavy Nasdaq securities exchange is buying Adenza, which makes software used on Wall Street, for $10.5 billion in cash and stock. Nasdaq has been pushing further into technology, expanding beyond its role as a marketplace for trading. Nasdaq shares fell almost 8% before the bell.

In Europe, Switzerland's UBS said it has completed its takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse in a government-arranged rescue combining the country's two largest banks to safeguard the country's reputation as a global financial center and choke off market turmoil.

By midday, Germany's DAX jumped 0.8%, the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.7% and Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.2% higher.

In Asia, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.5% to 32,434.00, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.1% to 19,404.31. In Seoul, the Kospi declined 0.5% to 2,629.35.

The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% lower, to 3,228.83. Shares rose in Taiwan and India but fell in Bangkok. Australian markets were closed for a holiday.

Energy stocks fell early Monday along with the price of crude oil.

U.S. benchmark crude sank $1.59 to $68.58 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.43 on Friday to $70.17 per barrel. Brent crude oil gave up $1.43 to $73.36 per barrel.

In currency trading, the dollar inched down to 139.37 Japanese yen from 139.39 yen. The euro rose to $1.0765 from $1.0750.

The S&P 500 index's return to a new bull market last week reflects growing hopes the economy might avoid a severe recession despite the sharp rise in interest rates over the past year as the Fed has strived to bring inflation under control.

“The S&P 500 is now at levels it has not seen since last September. The NASDAQ is up 26.68% year-to-date -– not bad for an economy that seems poised to slip into recession later this year,” ING Economics said in a commentary.

The highest rates since 2007 have helped inflation come down some, but it's still above everyone's comfort level.

On Friday the S&P 500 finished up 0.1%, logging a fourth straight winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.2%.

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

