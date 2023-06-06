Stock market today: Wall Street stays steady, oil drops again

Some of the strongest action was in the cryptocurrency market, where prices were lower after the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Coinbase with operating its trading platform as an unregistered national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency.

Shares of its parent, Coinbase Global, tumbled 15.9% after the SEC also accused it of being liable for some of Coinbase’s violations. Other charges focused on Coinbase’s staking-as-a-service program, where users get payments for their crypto almost like earning interest from a traditional bank savings account.

A day earlier, the SEC filed 13 charges against another huge crypto trading platform, Binance, and its founder. The actions helped bitcoin drop to $25,653 Tuesday morning, down a little more than 4% from 24 hours earlier. Bitcoin was above $27,000 on Sunday, according to CoinDesk.

Elsewhere in markets, oil fell to give back brief gains driven by Saudi Arabia's announcement that it would cut production to boost crude's price. A barrel of U.S. crude dropped 1.5% to $71.07. Brent crude, the international standard sank 1.7% to $75.43.

Both were close to $120 a year ago but have fallen amid worries about a strapped global economy’s need for fuel.

Oil’s drop caused energy companies to fall to some of the steeper losses within the S&P 500. Hess fell 1%, and Devon Energy slipped 0.8%.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed and making only modest moves across much of Europe.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.9% after government data showed Japanese wages rose 1% over a year earlier in April but growth slowed from the previous month's 1.3%.

Australia's S&P ASX 200 fell 1.2% to 7,129.60 Australia's central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.1% and warned further rises could follow. That came after inflation was stronger than expected at 6.8% in the January-March quarter.

——

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.