Stock market today: Wall Street slips, erasing gain for week

Netflix fell 3.9% after reporting weaker revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, though its profit topped forecasts.

Expectations coming into this earnings reporting season were particularly low. Analysts forecasted the sharpest drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic torpedoed the global economy in 2020. Profits are under pressure because inflation is high, interest rates are much higher than a year ago and portions of the economy are slowing.

Still, the easy expectations mean the majority of companies have been topping forecasts, as is usually the case.

Intuitive Surgical leaped 12.4% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after delivering stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected.

Abbot Laboratories rose 4.1%, Nasdaq Inc. gained 3% and United Airlines flew 4% higher after they also topped Wall Street’s expectations for profits.

In markets overseas, stock indexes were mixed in Europe. Asian stocks were mostly lower.

An earlier report showing China’s economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter has not had much of an impact on share prices. While consumption and retail sales have grown, other indicators, such as industrial output and fixed-asset investments, were weaker and indicate an uneven recovery.

“It may still be a worst-is-over story, but recovery has shown to be more gradual than a one-shot wonder,” Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG, said in a report.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.60% from 3.58% late Tuesday. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.25% from 4.20%.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

