Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher; US Steel soars after deal with Nippon Steel

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street, continuing a strong streak that has brought seven straight weeks of gains.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28 points, or 0.1%, to 37,331 as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

Energy companies were putting up some of the biggest gains as the price of crude oil jumped more than 3%. Exxon Mobil rose 2%.

Treasury yields were slightly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.96% from 3.92% late Friday.

Markets in Asia and Europe were lower.

U.S. Steel soared 26% after agreeing to be acquired by Japan's Nippon Steel. The Pittsburgh steel maker played a key role in the nation's industrialization. The all-cash deal is valued at about $14.1 billion, or $14.9 billion with debt. That's nearly double what was offered just four months ago by rival Cleveland Cliffs.

Investors had several other corporate buyout updates to review. Photoshop maker Adobe rose 2% following an announcement that it is terminating its planned $20 billion buyout of Figma. Door maker Masonite International rose 10.7% after saying it will by PGT Innovations in a deal worth about $13 billion.

The broader market surged last week and added to solid December gains after the Federal Reserve signaled that inflation may have cooled enough for the central bank to shift to cutting interest rates in 2024. The Dow closed out last week with a record and the S&P 500 closed out last week with its longest weekly winning streak in six years and is edging closer to the all-time high it set earlier this year.

