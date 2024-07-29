Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in mixed trading ahead of a frenetic week

ON Semiconductor helped lead the market and jumped 12.8% after the supplier to the auto and other industries reported stronger profit for the spring than analysts expected. McDonald's rose 3.3% after flipping an earlier loss. It reported profit and revenue for the latest quarter that fell shy of forecasts, but analysts said its performance at U.S. restaurants wasn't as bad as some investors feared.

Even bigger names are set to report later this week: Microsoft on Tuesday, Apple and Amazon on Wednesday and Meta Platforms on Thursday. Their stock movements carry more weight on Wall Street than virtually anyone else’s because they are among the largest by market value.

Such Big Tech stocks had been screaming consistently higher, in part due to investors' frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology, but they ran out of momentum this month amid criticism they've grown too expensive, and as alternatives began to look more attractive. Last week, profit reports from Tesla and Alphabet that investors found underwhelming raised concerns that other stocks in what's known as the "Magnificent Seven" could also fail to impress.

What's helped support the U.S. stock market even as these behemoths weaken is strength from areas beaten down earlier by high interest rates meant to get inflation under control. Smaller stocks in particular have soared on expectations that slowing inflation will get the Federal Reserve to soon begin cutting interest rates.

The smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index was edging down by 0.1% Monday, but it's still up by a market-leading 10.3% for the month so far.

The Fed will hold its latest policy meeting on interest rates this week, with an announcement coming on Wednesday. Virtually no one expects a move then, but the widespread expectation is that it will begin easing at its following meeting in September.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.17% from 4.19% late Friday and from 4.70% in April.

On the losing end of Wall Street, Abbott Laboratories dropped 4.4% for the largest loss in the S&P 500. Analysts said a jury award of nearly $500 million in compensation and damages against the company in a case related to its Similac baby formula was likely higher than some investors may have been expecting.

In stock markets abroad, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.1%. Its central bank will also announce a decision on interest rates this week. Expectations are for it to raise interest rates.

Indexes rose 1.3% in Hong Kong and were roughly flat in Shanghai after official data on Saturday showed industrial profits rose 3.5% in the first half of 2024 from a year earlier. That was a glimmer of positive news following recent cuts to interest rates and other piecemeal stimulus that followed a top-level policy meeting of the ruling Communist Party earlier this month.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.5% in London ahead of a meeting for the Bank of England this week, where some investors expect to see a cut in interest rates.

AP Business Writer Matt Ott contributed.