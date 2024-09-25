Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its record heights

Treasury yields were edging higher in the bond market, a day after sinking on a surprisingly weak update on confidence among U.S. consumers. The worst drop in confidence in three years raised worries about the U.S. economy, but it also raised expectations for the Federal Reserve to deliver another dose of bigger-than-usual relief through a big cut to interest rates at its next meeting.

In stock markets abroad, indexes moved more modestly after jumping a day before on hopes that new stimulus measures from China would prop up the world's second-largest economy. Chinese indexes rose again Tuesday, but they pared their gains as the day progressed, while European indexes were lower. Prices for crude oil also gave back gains.

The next date on the calendar circled for a potentially big market move is next week, when the latest monthly update on the U.S. job market will arrive. Slowing hiring in the world's largest economy has become the top concern among investors, now that inflation has eased significantly from its peak two summers ago.

While the number of layoffs remains relatively low, U.S. employers are also more hesitant to hire. Critics worry the job market could weaken further as the cumulative effects of all the past hikes to interest rates made by the Federal Reserve show themselves.

The Fed kept its main interest rate at a two-decade high for more than a year in hopes of slowing the U.S. economy enough to stifle inflation. Last week, it swung its focus toward protecting the job market and cut the federal funds rate by a larger-than-usual half of a percentage point. Critics say it may be moving too late.

A strong job market would help Cintas, which provides uniforms, fire extinguishers and other products to businesses. It rose 1.4% after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Cintas also increased its forecasts for profit and revenue over the full fiscal year.

Trump Media & Technology Group jumped 9.8% and was on track for its first back-to-back gain in two weeks. The stock had been struggling amid speculation about when former President Donald Trump may sell some of his shares in the company behind the Truth Social network, now that he is free to do so.

On the losing end of Wall Street was Stitch Fix, which tumbled 33.9% after the online fashion styling service said its revenue in the current quarter could be 15% to 17% weaker than a year earlier. Its stock has dropped below $3 from $100 early in the pandemic.

KB Home fell 4.2% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was just shy of analysts’ expectations. The homebuilder, though, said orders picked up in August as mortgage rates came down.

A separate report released Wednesday morning said sales of new homes across the country slowed in August, but not by as much as economists feared.

Besides lowering mortgage rates, rate cuts by the Fed could also make it more affordable to get loans for a car or to buy things on credit cards and give the economy a boost. Everyone on Wall Street is already convinced the Federal Reserve will cut the federal funds rate at its next meeting in November, the only question is by how much.

Traders are betting on a nearly 60% probability for another cut of half of a percentage point, according to data from CME Group. The Fed traditionally moves rates by only a quarter of a percentage point at a time.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.77% from 3.73% late Tuesday. The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations for the Fed, was holding at 3.54%, where it was late Tuesday.

In stock markets abroad, indexes rose 1.2% in Shanghai, fell 1.3% in South Korea and slipped 0.3% in London.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.