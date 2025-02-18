Stock market today: Asia stocks mostly up as China's technology stocks rally

China's technology stocks rallied Tuesday. E-commerce firm Alibaba and smartphone maker Xiaomi both saw their stock price surge over 4%, while video games firm Tencent and online services company Meituan also gained.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with entrepreneurs on Monday, including Alibaba founder Jack Ma, is a signal of assurance and stability after a crackdown on the technology industry in recent years.

“The optics of Xi’s rare sit-down with tech executives are impossible to ignore. This isn’t just another policy meeting — it’s a calculated move, reflecting Beijing’s growing concerns over economic momentum and China’s position in the global tech race,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management in a note.

“For investors, the takeaway is clear: China’s leadership is throwing its weight behind tech once again. Whether this translates into long-term policy shifts or is just a short-term confidence play remains to be seen,” he said.

Eyes are on whether China and Hong Kong’s stock markets will continue on a bull run, with Chinese stocks outperforming Japan, U.S. and India markets so far this year.

According to a report by BofA Securities, key drivers for the Chinese stock market include a better than expected U.S.-China relationship, with Trump only imposing 10% additional tariffs so far, as well as the emergence of DeepSeek as a rival to leading U.S. artificial intelligence models.

Meanwhile, markets around the world are nervously watching what upward pressure may come from tariffs that Trump has announced recently. But analysts now think Trump may ultimately avoid triggering a punishing global trade war.

His most recent tariff announcement will not take full effect for at least several weeks, raising hopes that there is still time for countries to negotiate with Washington.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 54 cents to $71.25 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose two cents to $75.24 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar strengthened to 151.91 Japanese yen from 151.51 yen. The euro cost $1.0465, down from $1.0484.