Still recovering, Japan marks 10 years since tsunami hit

Ten years on, more than 40,000 people are still unable to return home, and areas near the wrecked plant are still off-limits due to contamination from the initial radiation fallout. Many in Japan have said that the country's intense focus on physically rebuilding has at times ignored other healing that needed to be done.

“Reconstruction in disaster-hit areas has moved forward significantly, but recovery of the survivors' hearts is not making as much progress as we wish," Makoto Saito, a teacher at an elementary school in Minamisoma who lost his 5-year-old son Shota in the tsunami, said in a speech at the Tokyo ceremony.

The government has said this is the last year it will organize a national commemoration for the disaster. Saito, representing Fukushima survivors, said that he is afraid memories are fading outside the disaster zone and he is committed to preventing that from happening by continuing to recount the lessons from the disaster and telling the stories of his son.

Naruhito said “my heart aches” when he thinks of those who have struggled to adapt to drastic changes to their lives because of the triple disaster, including the loss of loved ones, jobs and whole communities.

“I also consider it important to heal emotional scars and watch over the mental and physical health of those afflicted, including the elderly and children,” he said. He stressed that it's important for people to stand by them and help reconstruct their lives “without leaving even a single soul behind in this difficult situation.”

In Tokyo’s posh shopping district of Ginza, pedestrians stopped to observe the moment of silence as in previous anniversaries. But a memorial concert at the nearby Hibiya park, which has drawn many people in past years, was held online this year due to the pandemic and attracted only a small audience. Some anti-nuclear groups also held a protest in Tokyo.

Beyond Tokyo, many marked the day by raising awareness for disaster prevention. In Kyoto, authorities conducted emergency drills.

Roads, train lines, houses and other key infrastructure have mostly been rebuilt in the disaster-hit region at the cost of more than 30 trillion yen ($280 billion). But no-go zones remain in parts of Fukushima, where shops and houses were abandoned and cordoned off and massive amounts of radioactive waste from decontamination pile up. Swaths of empty land remain in coastal towns farther north in Miyagi and Iwate prefectures, which were already seeing people move away before the disaster and have seen that trend accelerate.

In Otsuchi town in Iwate prefecture, where the tsunami destroyed the town hall, killing about 40 employees, families in dark suits gathered on a piece of empty land where the building used to stand. In Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, dozens of residents prayed at a cenotaph carrying the names of more than 3,000 victims.

In Rikuzentakata, another Iwate city where a tsunami as high as 17 meters (56 feet) killed more than 1,700 residents, dozens of police officials wearing orange life vests combed the coastline in search of remains of those who have not been found — an effort that is still repeated in many towns every month. The remains of a woman found in February were returned to her family on Tuesday.

No deaths have been confirmed directly from the radiation, but Fukushima has fallen behind in the recovery efforts, with pieces of land totaling 33,000 hectares (81,500 acres) in seven towns near the nuclear plant still classified as no-go zones. Securing the nuclear fuel, dismantling the reactors and decontaminating the plant is an unprecedented challenge, with some questioning after 10 years of work whether it can be done.

But the president of Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings, which ran the plant, said in a statement Thursday that the company is determined to continue the cleanup and help develop jobs and businesses related to that process.

“We do not consider the 10th anniversary a breaking point, and will never let the Fukushima Daiichi accident fade,” Tomoaki Kobayakawa said.

Thursday's ceremony comes just two weeks before the Olympic torch relay begins from Fukushima for the delayed Tokyo Summer Games in July.

Suga has said the Olympics will showcase Japan’s recovery from the disaster and will be proof of human victory over the coronavirus pandemic. Some survivors, however, say the recovery is not yet done.

Follow Mari Yamaguchi at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Follow AP's coverage of the anniversary of Japan's triple disaster at https://apnews.com/hub/tsunamis

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, right, and Empress Masako bow in front of the altar for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at the national memorial service in Tokyo, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Japan is marking the 10th anniversary of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster with many survivors’ lives are still on hold. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Behrouz Mehri Credit: Behrouz Mehri

Buddhist monks offer a prayer for victims of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami, at a memorial cenotaph near former high school building, background, in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Yohei Nishimura/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yohei Nishimura Credit: Yohei Nishimura

A mourner touches a name plate of a victim in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, at Kamaishi Memorial Park in Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Takaki Yajima/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Takaki Yajima Credit: Takaki Yajima

FILE - In this March 15, 2011, file photo, a Japanese survivor of an earthquake and tsunami rides his bicycle through the leveled city of Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northeastern Japan. March 11, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File) Credit: David Guttenfelder Credit: David Guttenfelder

FILE - In this March 11, 2011, file photo, earthquake-triggered tsunami sweeps shores along Iwanuma, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan. March 11, 2020 marks the 10th anniversary of a massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Kyodo News via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Some of the bystanders waiting at a traffic intersection take pictures of a clock on a building when the 10th annual tribute started at 2:46 p.m. for the victims of a 2011 disaster in Tokyo Thursday, March 11, 2021. Japan is marking the 10th anniversary Thursday of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that hit the northeastern region. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wearing a face mask arrives at the National Theatre of Japan to attend the national memorial service for the victims of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami in Tokyo, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Japan is marking the 10th anniversary of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster with many survivors’ lives are still on hold. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Artists and staff members at the stage stand to mourn for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami during an online special memorial event at Hibiya Park in Tokyo Thursday, March 11, 2021. Japan on Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A staff member prepares the decoration to mourn for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami prior to an online special memorial event at Hibiya Park in Tokyo Thursday, March 11, 2021. Japan on Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A staff member mourns for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami during an online special memorial event at Hibiya Park in Tokyo Thursday, March 11, 2021. Japan on Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

One of the bystanders waiting at a traffic intersection closes her eyes when an annual tribute started at 2:46 p.m. for the victims of a 2011 disaster in Tokyo Thursday, March 11, 2021. Japan is marking the 10th anniversary Thursday of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that hit the northeastern region. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

People pray for victims of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami, at a memorial cenotaph in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Yohei Nishimura/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yohei Nishimura Credit: Yohei Nishimura

Members of anti-nuclear plant groups and their supporters participate in a protest across from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The placard reads, "Zero nuclear power plant." An earthquake 10-years ago, set off a tsunami and nuclear crisis that devastated the country’s northeast coast. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Members of anti-nuclear plant groups and their supporters participate in a protest across from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The banner, from left, reads, "Stop nuclear power plants!" and "TEPCO," or Tokyo Electric Power Co. An earthquake 10-years ago, set off a tsunami and nuclear crisis that devastated the country’s northeast coast.(AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae