Steven Spielberg's next movie, with Josh O’Connor and Emily Blunt, set for June 2026

Steven Spielberg is gearing up to direct a new film starring Josh O'Connor and Emily Blunt. The still untitled "event film" is set for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026, Universal Pictures said Tuesday.

Details are scarce about the new project, which will be based on a story by Spielberg. Screenwriter David Koepp, who wrote the scripts for “Jurassic Park” and its sequel, “War of the Worlds” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” is writing the screenplay. Colman Domingo, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson are also set to star.