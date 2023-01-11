Stephen Curry returns for Warriors after missing 11 games

While Curry didn't have a strict minutes restriction Tuesday night, coach Steve Kerr noted “he's not going to be play a heavy load.”

Golden State had its regular starting five again, as Klay Thompson also returned after he had been a late scratch Saturday in a loss to Orlando because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. Andrew Wiggins returned Saturday from missing 15 games for both a strained muscle in his right upper leg and a non-COVID illness.