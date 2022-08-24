springfield-news-sun logo
X

Stephanie Allain, Donald De Line to lead Producers Guild

Nation & World
Updated 21 minutes ago
The Producers Guild of America has elected Hollywood veterans Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line as its new presidents

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Producers Guild of America has elected Hollywood veterans Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line as its new presidents, the organization said Tuesday.

Allain, a longtime producer behind films like “Dear White People,” “Hustle & Flow” and “Beyond the Lights,” is the first woman of color to assume the role in the organization’s history. De Line’s credits include “Ready Player One,” “The Italian Job” and “Pain & Gain.”

The nonprofit trade group represents more than 8,000 producers in film, television and new media and is behind the annual Producers Guild Awards, which has become the best bellwether for predicting the eventual best picture winner at the Oscars.

In a joint statement, Allain and De Line said that, “We will continue to educate the industry on the role of the producer, support producers’ efforts for fair and commensurate compensation and benefits, welcome and encourage a more diverse membership, and endeavor to attain broader healthcare coverage while educating members on the current benefits and opportunities available to them.”

They replace outgoing presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher who were in the role since 2018, during which they helped guide the guild through changes from the #MeToo revolution, the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Other News
1
US prison warden charged with sexually abusing 2 more women
2
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
3
Bids for signed Warren Buffett portrait already top $30,000
4
Phillies' Harper homers in 1st at-bat in Triple-A rehab game
5
Call shows inmates knew 'Whitey' Bulger was moving to prison
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top