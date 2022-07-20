Stenson chases Saudi tour, removed as Ryder Cup captain

“In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as captain,” the statement said.

Luke Donald also was considered as European captain when the job was given to Stenson. Robert Karlsson also was an option and it would be surprising if Europe went back to Thomas Bjorn, the winning captain in France in 2018 and Europe's strongest voice.

Stenson is No. 171 in the world and has gone five years since winning a tournament against more than 20 players. He fits the profile of many players Greg Norman has signed up for his LIV Golf series — major champions whose best days are behind them.

He was thought to be the ideal candidate for the Saudis, but had to weigh cash against his legacy as a Ryder Cup captain. He chose one, then the other.

