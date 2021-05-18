Stennett, part of famed MLB lineup, went 7 for 7, dies at 72

On Sept. 16, 1975, Stennett got seven hits in a 22-0 romp over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. He had four singles, two doubles and a triple, and the bat he used went to the Hall of Fame.

Stennett played primarily at second base but also spent time at shortstop and the outfield during his career. He had a pinch hit in his only at-bat of the 1979 World Series, winning a ring as the Pirates rallied to beat Baltimore in seven games.

“Rennie symbolized what it meant to be a Pittsburgh Pirate,” team president Travis Williams said in a statement.

Stennett left the Pirates after the 1979 season, signing a five-year contract with San Francisco. The Giants, however, released him in April 1982.

Stennett is survived by his daughter, Renee, sons Rennie Jr. and Roberto, and several grandchildren.

Former Pittsburgh Pirates player Rennie Stennett holds up his hat as he acknowledges the crowd during the 40th anniversary of the 1979 World Series team at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, in this Saturday, July 20, 2019, file photo. In the forground is former Pirates player Manny Sanguillen.

FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Rennie Stennett hits one of three singles as the Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 in Philadelphia, in this Sept. 18, 1975, file photo.