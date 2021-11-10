Stefanovic paces No. 7 Purdue in 96-67 win over Bellarmine

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers have won nine straight season openers by an average of 28 points and are 16-1 in openers under Matt Painter.

Bellarmine: The Knights are in their second season in Division I and aren't afraid to play the big boys. Last year they opened against Duke, and this season they'll play No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA on back-to-back nights next week.

TIP-INS

Purdue will be back to full strength after Mason Gillis serves two more games in his four-game suspension, which included the team's exhibition. Gillis, a sophomore forward who started 23 games last season, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in June. … Purdue announced before the game it plans to redshirt freshmen Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Boilermakers likely enhanced its No. 7 ranking with a dominant performance in the second half.

UP NEXT:

Bellarmine visits Murray State on Saturday.

Purdue hosts Indiana State on Friday.

___

Caption Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) goes up for a dunk next to Bellarmine forward Nick Thelen (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Purdue won 96-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson brings the ball up against Bellarmine during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Purdue won 96-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

