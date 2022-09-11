springfield-news-sun logo
X

Steelers' Watt leaves game vs Bengals with pectoral injury

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates after an interception with safety Tre Norwood (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates after an interception with safety Tre Norwood (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a pectoral injury in the fourth quarter of the team's game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watt, the Defensive Player of the Year, left the field and headed to the locker room shortly before the game went to overtime. Before the injury, he was his usual disruptive self, with a sack and an interception.

He tied the NFL single-season sacks record with 22 1/2 last season despite missing two games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Pujols' 697th HR, moves into 4th, rallies Cards over Pirates
2
Alcaraz, Ruud open play in men's final | US Open updates
3
McDaniel era starts with a win, Dolphins top Patriots 20-7
4
A queen and her corgis: Elizabeth loved breed from childhood
5
For Elizabeth, Balmoral estate was a place to 'be normal'
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top