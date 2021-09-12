Steelers rally to beat Bills 23-16 to open season

The Steelers defeated the Bills after losing to them in each of the past two seasons — both times in primetime.

In a matchup of defending AFC division champs, the Bills produced a dud following an offseason in which many pegged them as Super Bowl contenders.

Buffalo’s Allen-led dynamic offense sputtered in resembling nothing of the aggressive unit which set numerous scoring and passing records last year. Allen finished 30 of 51 for 270 yards with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis.

The Bills otherwise settled for Tyler Bass hitting three field goals and, worse still, failed to convert consecutive fourth-down opportunities to open the second half.

Give the Steelers defense credit for keeping them in the game.

Gilbert’s touchdown came when the Bills were forced to punt following a three-and-out in which James Pierre punched the ball out of the arms of Emmanuel Sanders to prevent a 20-yard catch on second down, and T.J. Watt followed by sacking Allen for a 6-yard loss.

Watt certainly made his presence felt three days after becoming the NFL’s top-paid defensive player by signing a four-year, $112 million contract extension. He sacked Allen in the second quarter and forced a fumble by chasing the quarterback down from behind on third-and-13 at the Pittsburgh 41.

Roethlisberger overcame a slow start under Steelers new offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Pittsburgh combined for just three first downs and 54 net yards on its six possessions in the first half. Rookie first-round draft pick, running back Najee Harris, had 7 yards on eight carries in the first half, and finished with 45 yards on 16 carries.

BIG OPENING

The Bills scored on their opening possession with Bass hitting a 37-yard field goal, which was set up by Isaiah McKenzie’s 75-yard kickoff return.

Buffalo didn’t score again until its final possession of the half, in which Allen capped a 13-play, 91-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Davis. Facing third-and-goal, Allen threaded a perfect pass in hitting Davis in stride, and a step ahead of defender Cameron Sutton.

WATT’S UP

Watt got his 18th career forced fumble, which is the most in the NFL since he was drafted in 2017. Watt also upped his sack total to 51 1/2.

FOR THE BLOCK

Killebrew’s blocked punt was Pittsburgh’s first since Roosevelt Nix against Atlanta in 2018. Gilbert’s TD return off a blocked punt was Pittsburgh’s first since Bills current special teamer Tyler Matakevich scored against Cleveland in 2017.

UP NEXT

Steelers: Home opener against Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 19.

Bills: At Miami Dolphins on Sept. 19.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert (54) celebrates with teammates as he lies in the end zone after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) Credit: Adrian Kraus Credit: Adrian Kraus

Caption Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex Credit: Joshua Bessex

Caption Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen calls signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex Credit: Joshua Bessex

Caption Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) moves out of the reach of Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano, left, with blocking by Najee Harris (22) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex Credit: Joshua Bessex

Caption Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) Credit: Joshua Bessex Credit: Joshua Bessex