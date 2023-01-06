Stealing home? Man accused of burglarizing Brewers clubhouse

He found his way to the clubhouse and started taking stuff from the locker room, the complaint said. A team strength coach said items taken from his office included a laptop, iPods, headphones, a passport and a credit card.

A jersey and a shaving kit were taken from manager Craig Counsell's office, and an equipment manager said a game-used hat, an autographed bat, a 45-year anniversary 1982 signed bat, a replica World Series ring, and keys to the team's Arizona spring training facility were stolen from his office. Two game jerseys and a bag with baseballs and pitching devices were taken from the coaches' locker room, according to the complaint.