State TV: Iran launches rocket as nuclear talks to resume

It's unclear when exactly the rocket was launched, but the announcement came after satellite photos showed preparations at a desert launch pad. Iran had also acknowledged that it planned tests for the satellite-carrying Zuljanah rocket. State-run media claimed that the rocket launch was successful.

The news comes after the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, traveled to Tehran in a push to resuscitate stalemated negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and announced on Saturday that the U.S. and Iran would resume indirect talks in the coming days.