State says NYC planned ban on foie gras sales violates law

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets informed city officials Wednesday that the ban “unreasonably restricts” the business of two upstate foie gras farms that have sued over the law. The ban was scheduled to take effect Nov. 25, but that was put on hold this fall by a state judge while the lawsuit proceeds.

Animal welfare advocates say the production of foie gras — the fattened liver of a duck or goose — is cruel to the birds because it involves force feeding. But Hudson Valley Foie Gras and La Belle Farm said losing the vital New York City market would jeopardize their operations and threaten jobs.