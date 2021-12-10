State questions Potter's decisions in Daunte Wright arrest

Neither charge requires proof that Potter intended to kill Wright. The first charge requires prosecutors to prove that she acted recklessly and the second requires them to prove culpable negligence.

Prosecutors say Potter was a veteran officer who had received extensive Taser training that included multiple warnings about not confusing it with a handgun.

Defense attorneys counter that Potter made a mistake but also would have been justified in shooting Wright if she had consciously chosen to do so because other officers, including Johnson, might have been dragged if Wright drove away.

Johnson testified under questioning by defense attorney Earl Gray that officers had acted properly by trying to arrest Wright after they discovered there was a warrant for his arrest that was issued after he missed a court date on a gross misdemeanor weapons possession charge. And Johnson acknowledged that officers had a duty to check on the welfare of the woman in the car because someone had obtained a restraining order against Wright.

Johnson agreed with Gray that Potter had the right to use force because he might have been injured or killed if Wright had driven away.

Frank noted that Johnson stood up as the car drove away instead of being dragged. He also noted that the car didn’t move until after Potter shot Wright.

After Gray earlier got Johnson to acknowledge that Potter had been marked as “exceeds expectations” in evaluations, Frank struck back by asking Johnson: “Does it exceed expectations to draw a gun and shoot somebody to death instead of their Taser?” The judge sustained an objection to the question.

Johnson testified that he opened Wright’s passenger-side door after Wright started to pull away from another officer, and that he leaned into the car, pushed the shift knob forward to make sure it was in park and reached for the keys to try to turn off the vehicle.

He said he then grabbed Wright’s right arm with both hands to prevent him from putting the car in drive and to handcuff him. Johnson said that at the time, he couldn’t see the other officer, Anthony Luckey, and didn’t know what Potter was doing.

Body camera footage shows that as Potter yells “Taser, Taser, Taser!,” Johnson is using both of his hands to hold Wright’s hand and arm.

Johnson testified that he heard the Taser command followed by a “loud pop,” which he initially thought was a Taser. Composite video appeared to show Johnson’s hands still in the car at the time the shot was fired.

After he was shot, the car drove down the street and crashed into another vehicle.

Jurors also saw the most extensive video yet of Potter’s reaction right after the shooting. Johnson's body camera recorded him trying to comfort her after the shooting as she cries and rocks back and forth on the ground with her head in her hands.

“Kim, take a breath. Kim, you’re OK,” he tells Potter. He also says: “Kim, that guy was trying to take off with me in the car.”

Johnson is also shown taking her gun, for evidence, and putting his own in her holster. Later, after another officer expresses fear she might harm herself, Johnson retrieves his gun, empties it of bullets out of Potter’s view, and gives it back to her.

As portions of Johnson's video were shown in court, Potter put her head in her hands at the defense table, shook slightly and cried. Wright’s mother, Katie Bryant, also cried quietly.

Potter is white and Wright was Black, and the shooting happened as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was standing trial nearby in George Floyd’s death. Wright's death set off days of protests and clashes with law enforcement in Brooklyn Center.

The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.

State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison upon conviction of first-degree manslaughter and four years for second-degree, though prosecutors have said they plan to push for even longer sentences.

___

Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Caption In this screen grab from video, Mychal Johnson, former patrol sergeant at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, Mychal Johnson, former patrol sergeant at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image taken from Champlin Police Officer Daniel Irish's police body cam video that was played during the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis, police approach the car that Daunte Wright was driving after being shot during a traffic stop. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image taken from Champlin Police Officer Daniel Irish's police body cam video that was played during the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis, police approach the car that Daunte Wright was driving after being shot during a traffic stop. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, Alayna Albrecht-Payton, a passenger in Daunte Wright's car during a traffic stop testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, Alayna Albrecht-Payton, a passenger in Daunte Wright's car during a traffic stop testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, prosecutor Erin Eldridge interviews a witness as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.(Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, prosecutor Erin Eldridge interviews a witness as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.(Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, Charles Michael Phill II, assistant special agent in charge at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, Charles Michael Phill II, assistant special agent in charge at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image taken from pool video, Katie Bryant, the mother of Daunte Wright, testifies Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. ,in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image taken from pool video, Katie Bryant, the mother of Daunte Wright, testifies Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. ,in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Paul Engh delivers an opening statement as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Paul Engh delivers an opening statement as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A lone demonstrator sits on a cement barrier with a Daunte Wright poster, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis as jury selection enters the third day for former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter. Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Caption A lone demonstrator sits on a cement barrier with a Daunte Wright poster, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis as jury selection enters the third day for former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter. Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Caption In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, the prosecution, left, and the defense, right, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, the prosecution, left, and the defense, right, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image from police body cam video, Mychal Johnson, former patrol sergeant at the Brooklyn Center Police Department arm's are seen reaching into the car during a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot, as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the trial of Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image from police body cam video, Mychal Johnson, former patrol sergeant at the Brooklyn Center Police Department arm's are seen reaching into the car during a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot, as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the trial of Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited