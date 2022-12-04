State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel

Iran and Israel have long accused each other of spying. Israel views Iran as its greatest threat and has repeatedly threatened to take military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran denies it is seeking such weapons and has vowed a harsh response to any Israeli aggression.

In January, Israel said it had broken up an Iranian spy ring that recruited Israeli women via social media to photograph sensitive sites, gather intelligence and encourage their sons to join Israeli military intelligence.

In July, Iran said it arrested members of an armed group linked to Mossad after they sneaked into Iran from across its western border.

In 2020, Iran executed a man convicted of leaking information to the U.S. and Israel about a prominent Revolutionary Guard general who was later killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.