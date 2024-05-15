State Department removes Cuba from short list of countries deemed uncooperative on counterterrorism

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has removed Cuba from the State Department's short list of countries deemed as not cooperating as much as they could in counterterrorism efforts

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER – Associated Press
24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken removed Cuba Wednesday from the State Department's short list of countries that it deems less than fully cooperative against violent groups.

In a statement, the State Department said Blinken had found that Cuban and U.S. law enforcement were again working together on counterterrorism and other efforts.

The State Department had cited Cuba as a “not fully cooperating country” in 2022, saying that Cuba had refused to engage with Colombia in the extradition of members of the National Liberation Army group.

Colombia later dropped its arrest warrants for those members, however. "Moreover, the United States and Cuba resumed law enforcement cooperation in 2023, including on counterterrorism," Wednesday's statement said.

The State Department, in compliance with U.S. laws on arms exports, maintains a list of countries perceived as not cooperating fully on counterterrorism.

The U.S. kept North Korea, Syria, Iran and Venezuela on the list in Wednesday's rulings.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

