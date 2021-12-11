Stars goalie Bishop's career ending over knee issue, GM says

Bishop had surgery for a torn meniscus after the pandemic-altered 2019-20 season and missed all of the shortened 2020-21 season, when Dallas missed the playoffs.

Bishop was Tampa Bay's starter in 2014-15, when the Lightning came within two victories of the title. Stars coach Rick Bowness was an assistant on that team.

“It hurts,” Bowness said. “I feel terrible for him because he's such a great person and as I've always said, when he's on, he's a top-three goalie in this league.”

Bishop was 222-128-36 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in 413 games over 11 seasons with five teams. He was a three-time Vezina Trophy finalist, including with the Stars in 2018-19.

After the surgery in 2020, Bishop was expected to return late last season but never did. He waived his no-movement clause for the expansion draft, and the Stars signed Braden Holtby in free agency.

Nill said Bishop, who had practiced with the team almost every day since the start of this season, gave the AHL a try because he thought his ailing knee was feeling the best it could.

“By going down there, he gave everything he could and it was the best-case scenario for him,” Nill said. “That's why he wanted to try it then. In the end, he found out he can't do it.”

