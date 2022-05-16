Starbucks will cover travel for workers seeking abortions

Tesla also said earlier this month it would cover travel costs for employees seeking out-of-state abortions. Some companies, including Levi Strauss & Co., Yelp and Citigroup, have pledged to pay travel costs for Texas employees who seek abortions, in response to a 2021 Texas law banning abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

But many other companies, including Walmart and Facebook, have stayed silent on the hot-button issue for now.

Starbucks didn't immediately say whether the travel benefit would be automatically extended to stores that have voted to unionize. At least 69 of the company's U.S. stores have voted to unionize since the end of 2021, and many more have petitioned the federal government to hold union elections. Starbucks opposes unionization.

Earlier this month, Starbucks angered labor organizers when it announced enhanced pay and benefits for workers at its non-union stores. Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said at the time that the company isn't legally allowed to offer benefits at union stores, since those stores must negotiate their own contracts.