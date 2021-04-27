Starbucks returns to sales growth in its fiscal Q2

Starbucks said its global same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — jumped 15%, their first increase in a year. In China, same-store sales rocketed up 91% in the quarter, reflecting a recovery from last year's store closures. U.S. same-store sales rose 9%, compared to a 3% decline in the same period last year.

While Starbucks saw a 4% decline in store visits globally, those who came in spent more money, the company said. That has been a trend throughout the pandemic as customers' usual patterns were disrupted. Starbucks is seeing fewer morning commuters grabbing a single coffee, but is seeing more orders for snacks and frothy drinks when families visit in the afternoon.