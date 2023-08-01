Starbucks reports record quarterly revenue as China sales boom

Starbucks reported record revenue in its fiscal third quarter as sales in China roared back to life
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
Starbucks reported record revenue in its fiscal third quarter as its China business roared back to life.

Same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — jumped 46% in China, reversing last year’s declines due to COVID infections.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said its revenue rose 12% to $9.2 billion in the 13 weeks ending July 2. Still, that fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts. Analysts had expected revenue of $9.3 billion, according to FactSet.

Starbucks’ overall same-store sales increase of 10% was also lower than Wall Street’s forecast of 11%.

North American same-store sales rose 7% for the quarter. That was largely due to higher prices and customers ordering more items per visit; customer traffic was up just 1%.

Starbucks said its net income rose 25% to $1.1 billion, or 99 cents per share. That was higher than the 95 cents analysts forecast.

