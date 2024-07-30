Starbucks quarterly revenue falls on weak traffic in US and China

Starbucks’ revenue fell 1% in the April-June period as customer traffic weakened in the U.S. and China

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Starbucks’ revenue fell 1% in the April-June period as customer traffic weakened in the U.S. and China.

The Seattle coffee giant on Tuesday reported revenue of $9.1 billion for its fiscal third quarter. That was lower than the $9.2 billion Wall Street anticipated, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Starbucks said global same-store sales – or sales at locations open at least a year – fell 3%. Analysts had expected a 2.7% drop.

In China, where Starbucks is feeling pressure from lower-priced rivals, same-store sales plunged 14%. Chinese customers visited less often and spent less per visit, Starbucks said.

In the U.S., same-store sales fell 2%. Starbucks said higher spending per visit helped offset a slowdown in traffic. But the company pointed out some positive signs, including a 7% increase in U.S. loyalty members during the quarter.

Starbucks said its net income fell 7.6% to $1.05 billion, or 93 cents per share. That was in line with analysts' forecasts.

Starbucks isn't the only chain seeing a slowdown in purchases by inflation-weary consumers.

McDonald's said earlier this week that its same-store sales fell 1% in the April-June period, the first decline since the final quarter of 2020. McDonald's also noted weakness in China as well as the U.S.

Starbucks shares rose 1% in after-hours trading Tuesday.

In Other News
1
Former prisoners describe suffocating heat in Texas lockups as they...
2
Israel carries out rare strike on Beirut that it says killed Hezbollah...
3
Kaylee McKeown still rules the Olympic backstroke, beating Regan Smith...
4
Acting Secret Service director says he's 'ashamed' after the Trump...
5
Son of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty to drug trafficking...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top