Starbucks plans corporate layoffs as part of turnaround

“Our size and structure can slow us down, with too many layers, managers of small teams and roles focused primarily on coordinating work,” Niccol wrote.

The layoffs won't impact baristas in Starbucks' stores. Niccol said decisions will be communicated by early March.

“I do not take these decisions lightly, and I appreciate that this will create uncertainty and concern between now and then,” Niccol wrote. “I wanted to be transparent about our progress and our plans and ensure that you hear about this work directly from me.”

Starbucks has approximately 16,000 corporate employees worldwide, including 10,000 in the U.S. and 6,000 in other countries. The company employs a total of 361,000 people worldwide, according to its annual report filed in September.

Starbucks saw disappointing sales over the last year as U.S. customers pulled back on their spending and customers in China flocked to lower-priced rivals.

In September, the company brought in Niccol, an experienced marketer who previously led Taco Bell and Chipotle, to help it turn things around.