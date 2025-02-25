Starbucks is cutting some 'less popular' drinks from its menu. Here's what will be removed next week

“These items aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are like other beverages on our menu,” Starbucks wrote. The Seattle-based company added that simplifying its menu would allow it to “focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence."

Starbucks says these cuts will reduce wait times, improve consistency and “make way for innovation.” The chain says it will continue to introduce a handful of other new items and seasonal specials, such as its Cortado beverage introduced last month and a new “Iced Cherry Chai” set to debut in the spring.

The menu changes arrive amid wider restructuring at the Seattle-based company. Starbucks also said that it would be laying off 1,100 corporate employees globally this week — with CEO Brian Niccol citing needs to "operate more efficiently." Niccol joined the chain as CEO in August.

Beyond next week’s menu cuts, Starbucks says that additional beverages and food will also exit its menu in the coming months — representing a roughly 30% reduction by the end of the 2025 fiscal year in the U.S. But here's a list of the drinks that are set to be removed on March 4, which the company shared with The Associated Press:

1. Iced Matcha Lemonade

2. Espresso Frappuccino

3. Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

4. Java Chip Frappuccino

5. White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

6. Chai Crème Frappuccino

7. Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino

8. Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino

9. Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino

10. White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

11. White Hot Chocolate

12. Royal English Breakfast Latte

13. Honey Almondmilk Flat White