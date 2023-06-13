Starbucks denies claims that it's banning Pride displays but union organizers are skeptical

But Ian Miller, a union organizer and Starbucks supervisor in Olney, Maryland, said the company’s tone has changed this year, citing his own store manager informing him that he needed prior approval to put up Pride decorations and that the company was seeking more “uniformity” in its stores.

The manager also allegedly cited the backlash against Bud Light when it partnered with a transgender influencer and then tried to walk back its support. Its U.S. sales subsequently plummeted.

Miller said the manager ultimately let an employee put up small rainbow flags in the store, but the company credit card wasn’t used to buy them, as had been allowed in the past.

“It’s disrespectful and counterintuitive," Miller said.

Miller's manager declined to comment Tuesday when contacted by The Associated Press. Starbucks didn't respond to questions about the policies at Miller's store.

Miller's store is one of more than 300 Starbucks stores that has voted to unionize since 2021. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP