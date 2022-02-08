Starbucks, citing safety, fires 7 seeking union in Memphis

Starbucks opposes unionization, saying the company functions best when it can work directly with its employees. But the company said Tuesday's firings were not related to the unionization effort, but to store safety and security.

Sanchez, who started working at the downtown Memphis store last April, said workers there were concerned about unsafe COVID policies, among other issues. Sanchez and several others announced the formation of a union organizing committee last month on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Sanchez said Starbucks rarely enforced the policies he was fired for violating. For example, he was told that he shouldn’t have been in the store’s back office when he wasn’t on duty. But he said off-duty employees are frequently in that area to check their schedules or access pay stubs.

Sanchez said he hopes to return to work at Starbucks after the NLRB considers his case.

Michael Schoenfeld, an attorney for Workers United who is working with Sanchez, said Starbucks is selectively enforcing policies in order to discourage employees from forming a union.