Star of "Dolphin Tale" movies falls ill at Florida aquarium

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said in a news release on Sunday that staff members noticed on Nov. 1 that Winter was not eating and was acting abnormally. Initial bloodwork showed the possible infection.

The aquarium's care team is monitoring the 16-year-old dolphin's condition around the clock, the news release said. She is in the aquarium's center pool, which does not have public underwater viewing. Visitors to the aquarium may see Winter from above the water on the third floor terrace.