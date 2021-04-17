Star British choreographer Liam Scarlett dies at 35

He worked around the world, with companies including the New York City Ballet, the Norwegian National Ballet, the Miami City Ballet and Queensland Ballet in Australia.

Scarlett was suspended by the Royal Ballet in 2019 after former students made allegations of sexual misconduct. The company said in March 2020 that an investigation had found “there were no matters to pursue,” but it terminated its relationship with Scarlett and canceled planned productions of his work.

This week, the Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen canceled performances of Scarlett’s “Frankenstein,” scheduled for next year, after similar complaints from people who had worked with him there, the Times of London reported.

The Royal Opera House, home of the Royal Ballet, said on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Liam Scarlett’s death. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very sad time.”