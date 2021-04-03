Stanford tops South Carolina 66-65 to reach title game

Aliyah Boston had her shot blocked, but got her own rebound. Then, with 15 seconds left, Destanni Henderson threw a pass that was stolen by Ashten Prechtel.

After an inbounds, Cameron Brink lost the ball at midcourt to Boston, giving South Carolina a chance. Brea Beal missed a driving layup and Boston's putback at the buzzer also was off the rim, sending the Cardinal onto the court to celebrate.

“Bre had a great shot. Aliyah, we should’ve boxed her out, she had a great shot, thankfully, it didn’t go in and we’re moving on to Sunday,” Jones said.

Jones and Fran Belibi ran to Boston, who was still standing under the basket and both embraced her with a long hug,

Henderson had scored six consecutive points to give the Gamecocks (26-5) a 65-64 lead with 38.8 seconds left. She had a three-point play and a 3-pointer.

Zia Cooke finished with 25 points to lead South Carolina.

Trailing 15-6 midway through the first quarter, Stanford scored the last nine points of the period to tie the game heading into the second. The Gamecocks missed their final six shots of the quarter and were scoreless for the final 4:48.

“We know basketball team’s have runs, so we can’t let that first quarter or the first five minutes dictate the whole game,” said Stanford's Lexie Hull, who had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The drought continued in the second quarter as the Gamecocks missed their first five shots and didn't hit a field goal until Zia Cooke's 3-pointer in the quarter made it 22-20. She had hit the previous basket nearly 9 1/2 minutes earlier.

The Cardinal had outscored the Gamecocks 16-2 since the early deficit.

Stanford led 31-25 at the half as Prechtel picked up where she left off from the win over Louisville in the Elite Eight. She had 16 points, all in the second half, to help the Cardinal rally to beat Louisville. She had seven in the opening 20 minutes against South Carolina.

Boston had a solid first half with seven points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Gamecocks. She finished with 11 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.

BANGED UP

Brink came into the game banged up after tweaking her leg in the Elite Eight win over Louisville. She had six points and six blocks.

RECORD SHOOTING

Jones hit the first 3-pointer of the second half for Stanford to break the record for most 3-pointers in the NCAA Tournament. That was the Cardinal's 55th in the five games, giving them one more than UConn had in 2015.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) looks to shoot over South Carolina guard Brea Beal, rear, during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke, center, drives to the basket between Stanford guard Kiana Williams (23) and guard Anna Wilson (3) during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, left, blocks a shot by Stanford guard Anna Wilson (3) during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, right, blocks a shot by Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer directs her team during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against South Carolina Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Stanford forward Ashten Prechtel (11) shoots over South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Stanford guard Kiana Williams (23) drives up court ahead of South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson, left, during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer watches from the bench during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against South Carolina Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Stanford players celebrate at the end of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against South Carolina Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Stanford won 66-65. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Stanford players celebrate at the end of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against South Carolina Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Stanford won 66-65. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay