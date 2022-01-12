Stanford returns from COVID break to beat No. 5 USC 75-69

James Keefe tied the game with a layup with 3:50 to go, starting an 8-2 run that gave the Cardinal a 70-66 lead on two free throws from Ingram with 1:18 to play.

USC missed six of seven shots and three free throws over the final five minutes.

Jones sealed it with a layup against the press with 7.5 seconds to play to make it 74-68.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans had won 20 straight games against in-state competition since an overtime loss to UCLA on Feb. 28, 2019. But they were never able to build a cushion against the Cardinal and came up short.

Stanford: The Cardinal missed eight of nine shots during a stretch in the first half and trailed by seven before scoring the final six points before the break to make it 33-32. That was about the only signs of rust they showed in their return to action.

COVID PROTOCOLS

Stanford returned to the court for the first time since beating Liberty on Dec. 23 in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii.

The Cardinal went into COVID protocol before the championship game of that tournament against Vanderbilt and then had games against California and UCLA postponed earlier this month. This contest was originally scheduled for Saturday before being moved back three days.

The Trojans played their second since nearly a three-week break for COVID protocols. They beat Cal 77-64 last Thursday in Berkeley.

The game was played in front of only a handful of fans as Stanford has limited attendance to family members only because of the spike in coronavirus cases.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Trojans moved up to No. 5 in the AP poll this week, their highest ranking in the regular season since also being ranked fifth on Dec. 30, 1974. The stay shouldn't last long after this loss.

UP NEXT

USC: Host Oregon State on Thursday.

Stanford: Visit Washington State on Thursday.

Caption A few Stanford guests watch in warm ups in an empty arena before game an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe) Credit: Josie Lepe

Caption Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (0), left, drives for the basket as Stanford forward Spencer Jones (14), right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe) Credit: Josie Lepe

Caption Stanford forward James Keefe (22) defends as Southern California guard Ethan Anderson (20) aims for the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe) Credit: Josie Lepe