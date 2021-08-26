Standing pat: Pac-12 decides it will not explore expansion

The Pac-12 appears positioned to reap some of the benefits of expansion, such as games in the Central and Eastern time zones and exposure to new recruiting territory, through the alliance with the Big Ten and ACC.

Kliavkoff had openly talked recently about how the conference had a group of athletic directors and university presidents analyzing the possibility of expansion, and that their work would be finished soon.

Kilavkoff declined to say which schools had reached out to the Pac-12 about membership opportunities, or even how many.

He said part of creating the stability the alliance is aiming for included coming to a quick and transparent decision on expansion.

“We did the work necessary to determine that we were happy with our current makeup and that we think we can thrive with 12,” Kilavkoff said. “It was a unanimous vote of our presidents and chancellors to stay at 12.”

___

