springfield-news-sun logo
X

Stalled Korean Air plane damaged, shuts Philippine airport

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
A damaged Korean Air plane remains stuck in the grass at a Philippine airport after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 11 crewmembers and 162 passengers who had to use the emergency slides to escape.

Dozens of flights have been canceled and Mactan international airport, one of the country’s busiest, remained closed due to the stalled aircraft at the end of its lone runway.

The front underbelly of the plane was sheared off and its nose was heavily damaged. The plane lay tipped forward on a grassy area with its front landing wheel not visible and emergency slides deployed at the doors.

Dozens of flights to and from Cebu province were canceled, including those of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, which initially announced more than 50 canceled domestic flights.

A Philippine investigation of the accident was underway.

The Airbus A330 flying from Incheon, South Korea, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt, Korean Air Lines Co. said in a statement.

“All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,” the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a statement.

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

Credit: Juan Carlo De Vela

In Other News
1
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
2
China's exports weaken in September, imports up 0.3%
3
Cortes hurt, leaves after tying 3-run HR in ALCS Game 4
4
Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions
5
Patrick Mahomes' 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers 44-23
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top