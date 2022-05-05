Abrams raises $11.7 million in Georgia governor's race

Abrams temporarily paused her own fundraising to urge donors to instead give to five groups that support abortion rights after the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision establishing a nationwide right to abortion. Her campaign resumed its own fundraising late Wednesday while urging its donors to continue giving to the groups.

The Abrams campaign says 187,000 separate donors have given money since December, one measure of the fundraising powerhouse that Georgia Democrats are building as they try to build on recent success in the state. Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, trying to defend his Senate seat, raised $13.6 million in the first three months of 2022. His campaign said that was the most ever raised by a U.S. Senate candidate in the first quarter of an election year.

Fundraising in Georgia has also seen a dispute over Kemp's use of a leadership committee, a special state fundraising vehicle that allowed the governor to collect unlimited contributions and coordinate spending with his campaign. Both Perdue and Abrams sued over the committee, saying it was unfair that Kemp could take in large amounts while Perdue and Abrams were barred until they won their party primaries.

After an earlier ruling that Kemp could not spend money from the committee against Perdue, U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen ruled last week that Kemp's Georgians First Leadership Committee cannot solicit or receive contributions until after the primary election and any possible runoff that makes him the Republican nominee for governor.

___

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a gubernatorial Republican primary debate, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)