Stabbing suspect arrested at University of Virginia and a victim is in critical condition

Charlottesville police congregate along Stribling Avenue on the border of the city's Fifeville and Jefferson Park Avenue neighborhoods, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, after taking a man into custody suspected of a knife attack on University of Virginia Grounds. (Cal Cary/The Daily Progress via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A stabbing suspect on the University of Virginia campus was arrested Thursday, and one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Police on the Charlottesville campus responded to a report of a stabbing and sent out an emergency alert, saying a suspect was seen and fled on foot. A short time later, police said a male suspect was taken into custody and that a shelter-in-place had been lifted. The Daily Progress reported the suspect was arrested without incident.

One person was taken to UVa Health University Medical Center, spokesperson Eric Swenson said in an email. University spokesperson Bethanie Glover said the victim was in critical condition as of Thursday night. Neither Swenson nor Glover specified the victim's injuries.

Glover said the suspect was a middle-aged white male and that both the suspect and victim had no known affiliation with the university.

Charlottesville police are handling the investigation into the "attack," which occurred within the city’s jurisdiction, Glover said.

It marked the second shelter-in-place at the university this week. On Tuesday, police searched for a suspect involved in a traffic stop who then was believed to have fled the area.

Officer Venereo Gomes with the Charlottesville Police Department holds evidence in his left hand as he walks back to his vehicle after Police catch and arrest the suspect in the stabbing at on the Grounds of the University of Virginia on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Cal Cary/The Daily Progress via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police walk back to their vehicles after catching and arresting the suspect in the stabbing at on the Grounds of the University of Virginia on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Cal Cary/The Daily Progress via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police cars on Stribling Avenue where they catch and arrest the suspect in the stabbing at on the Grounds of the University of Virginia on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Cal Cary/The Daily Progress via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Charlottesville police lead the man suspected of a knife attack on University of Virginia Grounds to a police car, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, on Stribling Avenue on the border of the city's Jefferson Park Avenue and Fifeville neighborhoods. (Cal Cary/The Daily Progress via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Charlottesville police guide the man suspected of a knife attack on University of Virginia Grounds into a police car, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, on Stribling Avenue on the border of the city's Jefferson Park Avenue and Fifeville neighborhoods. (Cal Cary/The Daily Progress via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

