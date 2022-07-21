Sri Lanka's newly elected president sworn into office

After Wednesday's vote, Wickremesinghe called for politicians to work together and pleaded for the country to move on. But protesters flocked to the presidential office instead, chanting, “Ranil, go home!”

Wickremesinghe took his oath of office Thursday morning before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at a ceremony held in Parliament in the capital, Colombo. He now can choose a new prime minister.

In an example of the troubles caused by the economic crisis, a power outage hampered live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony at Parliament. An official at Parliament who spoke on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media said the live coverage was to be done by state-owned Independent Television Network.

Wickremesinghe said Monday the negotiations with the IMF were near a conclusion and talks on help from other countries had also progressed. He also said the government has taken steps to resolve shortages of fuel and cooking gas.

On Wednesday, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told financial magazine Nikkei Asia that the organization hoped to complete the rescue talks “as quickly as possible.”

On Monday, in his role as acting president, Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency that gave him broad authority to act in the interest of public security and order. Authorities can carry out searches and detain people, and Wickremesinghe can also change or suspend any law. Parliament can regularly review the law and it will expire without its approval.

Presidents in Sri Lanka are normally elected by the public. The responsibility falls to Parliament only if the presidency becomes vacant before the term officially ends. It has happened once before, in 1993, when then-Prime Minister Dingiri Banda Wijetunga was chosen by Parliament uncontested after former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, father of the current opposition leader, was assassinated.

Combined Shape Caption A man holds a newspaper with news of Ranil Wickremesinghe's election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Combined Shape Caption A man holds a newspaper with news of Ranil Wickremesinghe's election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Protesters sleep at their protest site in the morning in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Combined Shape Caption Protesters sleep at their protest site in the morning in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Police officers stand guard outside the official residence of the president in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Combined Shape Caption Police officers stand guard outside the official residence of the president in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Protesters sit at their protest site in the morning in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Combined Shape Caption Protesters sit at their protest site in the morning in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption This frame grab from video taken from the official YouTube channel of the Parliament of Sri Lanka shows Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, center, as lawmakers elect a new president in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Wickremesinghe was elected president Wednesday, in a secret parliamentary ballot that risked reigniting turmoil among a public outraged by the South Asian nation's economic collapse. (Parliament of Sri Lanka via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This frame grab from video taken from the official YouTube channel of the Parliament of Sri Lanka shows Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, center, as lawmakers elect a new president in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Wickremesinghe was elected president Wednesday, in a secret parliamentary ballot that risked reigniting turmoil among a public outraged by the South Asian nation's economic collapse. (Parliament of Sri Lanka via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited