Sri Lankan president revokes emergency amid growing protests

The president and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, continue to hold power in Sri Lanka, despite their politically powerful family being the focus of public ire.

The Cabinet resigned Sunday night, and Rajapaksa invited all parties to join a unity government, but the main opposition party rejected the proposal. On Tuesday, nearly 40 governing coalition lawmakers said they would no longer vote according to coalition instructions, significantly weakening the government.

Sri Lanka has huge debts and dwindling foreign reserves, leaving it unable to pay for imported goods.

For several months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy fuel, foods and medicines, most of which comes from abroad and is paid for in hard currency. The fuel shortage, along with lower hydropower capacity in dry weather, has caused rolling power cuts lasting hours each day.

Rajapaksa last month said his government was in talks with the International Monetary Fund and turned to China and India for loans while he appealed to people to limit the use of fuel and electricity.

Caption Sri Lankan Catholic nuns protest against the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A group of Sri Lankan governing party lawmakers called Tuesday for the appointment of an interim government, warning that a failure to do so would lead to violence and anarchy, as demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of Rajapaksa over the country's worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Caption Sri Lankan nuns protest against the economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Caption Sri Lankan police officers stand guard near the parliament during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Caption A Sri Lankan protests demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)