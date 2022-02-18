Sri Lankan court frees 2 officials charged over 2019 blasts

Friction between the country’s president and prime minister — who belonged to different political parties — was blamed for the government’s failure to act on the intelligence warnings.

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has repeatedly blamed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government for not taking action against former President Maithripala Sirisena and other top officials for failing to prevent the attacks.

Ranjith has said the true conspirators in the attacks could still be at large and questioned the government over allegations that some members of state intelligence knew and had met with at least one attacker.

Police this week arrested Catholic activist Shehan Malaka Gamage, who alleged that some politicians and officials may have deliberately failed to act on intelligence ahead of the 2019 attacks as they looked ahead to that year’s national elections.

A court later released him on bail.