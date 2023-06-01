Sri Lanka reduces interest rates for 1st time since bankruptcy as economy shows signs of rebounding

Inflows of foreign money have been robust since the agreement with the IMF, aided by import controls, increased income from tourism and worker remittances, allowing the Central Bank to strengthen its reserves, the statement said.

The interest rate reduction is expected to allow the private sector better access to credit facilities — a key demand of the small and medium enterprises that have cut jobs or closed during the unprecedented crisis.

“The economy is projected to rebound gradually from late 2023, supported by the easing of monetary conditions, improvements in business and investor sentiments along with the realization of improved foreign exchange inflows, the faster recovery of the tourism sector, and the implementation of growth promoting policy measures,” the Central Bank said.

Sri Lanka's economic meltdown set off by the COVID-19 pandemic cutting off its tourism and export income turned into a full-blown crisis by the government's insistence on spending its scarce foreign reserves to prop up the Sri Lankan rupee. The crisis caused shortage of essentials like food, medicine, cooking gas and fuel. Angry street protests forced then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign.